Dr. David Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Bass works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 307, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (682) 463-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bass is a top notch doctor. He has excellent bed side manners. It's nice to have a doctor actually spend time with you and listen to your concerns. Dr. Bass isn't only knowledgeable he is extremely kind. Let's talk about his staff. They are exactly like him. Wonderful, kind and actually listen and care about each person that walks in. I highly recommend Dr. Bass.
About Dr. David Bass, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1083674691
Education & Certifications
- K.R.U. Chelwanba Hospital
- Church-South India Hospital
- St Marys Hosp
- Karnatak Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass works at
Dr. Bass has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.