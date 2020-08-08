Dr. David Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bass, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bass, MD
Dr. David Bass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bass' Office Locations
1
David M. Bass M.d. PC85 Seymour St Ste 718, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 247-3479
2
Hartford Hospital80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 972-1153
3
Manchester Memorial Hospital71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 533-2903
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bass’s work exceeded my expectations. He completed my plastic surgery request and left me with completely natural looking results. I will go back to him for any other procedure. I trusted him with my face and he did not disappoint. He is a skilled, professional doctor.
About Dr. David Bass, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
