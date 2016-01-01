Dr. David Bastawros, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bastawros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bastawros, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Bastawros, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Dr. Bastawros works at
Locations
Center for Advanced Cardiovascular4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. David Bastawros, DPM
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- 1770588634
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
