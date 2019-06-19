Overview of Dr. David Bates, DPM

Dr. David Bates, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Bates works at Dr. David M Bates DPM in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Bunion and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.