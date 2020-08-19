Dr. David Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bauer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bauer, MD
Dr. David Bauer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Bauer works at
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations
-
1
Arkansas Plastic Surgery9500 Kanis Rd Ste 502, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauer?
He make my breast and change my life for so much better and more satisfied....love your work... I can’t believe how I can live without ??
About Dr. David Bauer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235181066
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Med Sch
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.