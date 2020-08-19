See All Plastic Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. David Bauer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (35)
Map Pin Small Little Rock, AR
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Bauer, MD

Dr. David Bauer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Bauer works at Arkansas Plastic Surgery in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bauer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Plastic Surgery
    9500 Kanis Rd Ste 502, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Surgical Hospital
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 19, 2020
    He make my breast and change my life for so much better and more satisfied....love your work... I can’t believe how I can live without ??
    — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. David Bauer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235181066
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ark Med Sch
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Plastic Surgery
