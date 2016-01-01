Overview of Dr. David Baum, MD

Dr. David Baum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Sch Med



Dr. Baum works at Concierge Physicians Of Westport in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.