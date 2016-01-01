See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. David Baumgarten, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Baumgarten, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Baumgarten works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC
    107 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

About Dr. David Baumgarten, MD

  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1770920720
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Baumgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baumgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baumgarten works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Baumgarten’s profile.

Dr. Baumgarten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgarten.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

