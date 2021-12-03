Dr. David Baxter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Baxter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Baxter, DO
Dr. David Baxter, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA.
Dr. Baxter works at
Dr. Baxter's Office Locations
-
1
Healthplex Sports Medicine196 W Sproul Rd Ste 110, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 328-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baxter?
EXCELLENT DOCTOR!! VERY THOROUGH AND RASSURING. CALLED A COUPLE DAYS LATER TO CHECK ON ME AND TO LET ME KNOW SOME XRAY RESULTS. FRIENDLY AD OPTIMISTIC! PROFESSIONAL AND CARING. A+
About Dr. David Baxter, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1477932762
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxter accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxter works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.