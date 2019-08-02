Dr. Bayne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Bayne, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bayne, MD
Dr. David Bayne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University.
Dr. Bayne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bayne's Office Locations
-
1
Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center100 Emancipation Dr, Hampton, VA 23667 Directions (757) 722-9961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bayne?
Trustworthy. Dr. Bayne is a Doctor that I take his word when it comes down to my health. No issues at all.
About Dr. David Bayne, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841288750
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayne works at
Dr. Bayne has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bayne speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.