Offers telehealth
Dr. David Beaird, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Urology Clinic At Johnson City2340 Knob Creek Rd Ste 720, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-6112
- 2 350 Steeles Rd Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Beaird did an excellent job of removing my cancercous kidney. He even personally called me to give me the biopsy results several days later.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992760516
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Beaird has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaird has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaird. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaird.
