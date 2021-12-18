Overview

Dr. David Beatty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Beatty works at Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.