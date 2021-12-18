Dr. David Beatty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Beatty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Beatty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Beatty works at
Locations
Elkhart2310 California Rd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 264-0791
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beatty has always been kind and compassionate with me. He has done his best to control my pain. I have been pleased to have him for my pain Dr.
About Dr. David Beatty, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174534895
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beatty accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beatty works at
Dr. Beatty has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beatty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.
