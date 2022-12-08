Dr. David Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. David Becker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine-Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of Clearwater508 Jeffords St Ste D, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-7700
Gastro Florida Dunnedin646 Virginia St # 2, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 443-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife referred me to Doctor Becker. Her and her Father has been a patient. What a great Doctor... and his staff. If you need a Gastro Doctor, he is the one to choose.
About Dr. David Becker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine-Pittsburgh
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.