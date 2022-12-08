Overview

Dr. David Becker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine-Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Gastro Florida in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.