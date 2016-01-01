See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Beckmann, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Beckmann, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Beckmann works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Psychiatry Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 210-C, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizophrenia
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. David Beckmann, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1346504800
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Beckmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beckmann works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Beckmann’s profile.

    Dr. Beckmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

