Dr. David Behrman, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Behrman, DMD
Dr. David Behrman, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Behrman works at
Dr. Behrman's Office Locations
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dentistry525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5175
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I came to see Dr. Behrman for a consultation about having a troublesome wisdom tooth extracted. This had to be done in a hospital setting due to my bleeding disorder. He took his time with me. He was knowledgable, approachable, listened respectfully and gave me excellent advice: That I needed to be followed by a hematologist for this surgery and beyond. Dr. Behrman and his team were terrific and worked seamlessly together. They knew what they were doing and I felt in good hands as they prepped me. Dr. Behrman came in, very relaxed and upbeat with a good sense of humor. During my recovery, Dr. Behrman came in to check on me. Overall, an exemplary experience. To top it off, he called me at home to see how I was doing.
About Dr. David Behrman, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1609876671
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behrman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
