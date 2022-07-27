Overview of Dr. David Bell, MD

Dr. David Bell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Bell works at Kaiser - Ortho Dept. in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.