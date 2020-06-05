Dr. David Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bell, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bell, MD
Dr. David Bell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
- 1 1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 764-2275
-
2
Kingsdale Gynecologic Associates Inc10244 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 764-2275
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely patient, extremely kind and extremely professional. He has the magic to keep one at ease and know that everything will be okay. He takes his time to answer your questions and you never feel as though you are rushed out of there. I have been a patient of his for over 15 years and would recommend him without any hesitation.
About Dr. David Bell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
