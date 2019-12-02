Dr. David Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Bell, MD
Dr. David Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
-
1
Bell Sports Medicine Institute5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 202, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 600-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
Best Doctor I have ever been to, and I’ve been to a lot.
About Dr. David Bell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619916293
Education & Certifications
- Fowler Kennedy Clin-U Western Ont
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- Uc Irvine Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.