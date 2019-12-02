Overview of Dr. David Bell, MD

Dr. David Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Bell works at Bell Sports Medicine Institute - a division of BASS Medical Group in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.