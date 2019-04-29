Dr. David Benage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Benage, MD
Dr. David Benage, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Gateway Gastroenterology121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 406, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 529-4900
- St. Luke's Hospital
Dr. Benage, the nurses, and staff were wonderful. I’m only 43 and symptoms prompted my need for a colonoscopy so I was very nervous. The staff was caring and professional. I had concerns about the sedation but Lisa, who has been doing it for 28 years, was caring and reassuring quickly putting me at ease. The whole process was fast and painless. I highly recommend Dr. Benage and his great team at Gateway Gastroenterology!
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Saint John's Mercy Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Benage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benage has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
