Dr. David Benavides, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Benavides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Benavides' Office Locations
David R. Benavides M.d. P.A.6930 Springfield Ave, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 728-8999
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benavides is an excellent Dr! He delivered my baby as I was a high risk pregnancy and took excellent care of me and my baby. Takes time with the patient explains everything well listens to every detail. Highly recommend him
About Dr. David Benavides, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285833434
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
