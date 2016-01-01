Overview of Dr. David Bender, MD

Dr. David Bender, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverton, WY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Bender works at Wind River Pediatrics , LLC in Riverton, WY with other offices in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.