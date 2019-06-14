See All Ophthalmologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. David Benderson, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Benderson, MD

Dr. David Benderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Benderson works at Valley Medical Group Ophthalmology in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benderson's Office Locations

    Valley Medical Group Ophthalmology
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 213W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 612-0044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Chalazion
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Visual Field Defects
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Color Blindness
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esophoria
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body in Eye
Graves' Disease
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Mechanical Strabismus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Progressive High Myopia
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 14, 2019
    He was very kind, friendly and helpful! He checked every detail carefully for my father's eyes. I definitely recommend him to everyone
    Betul in Fort Lee , NJ — Jun 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Benderson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568597334
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Penn State University
