Overview of Dr. David Benderson, MD

Dr. David Benderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Benderson works at Valley Medical Group Ophthalmology in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.