Dr. David Benglis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Benglis, MD
Dr. David Benglis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Benglis works at
Dr. Benglis' Office Locations
Atlanta Brain and Spine Care2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 575, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-0106
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Benglis and his staff are wonderful. He presented my mom with both surgical and non surgical options to help us make an informed decision on her care. His patience, kindness, and compassion is so rare from such a highly competent surgeon. Thank you!
About Dr. David Benglis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami_jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benglis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benglis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benglis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Benglis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benglis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Benglis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benglis.
