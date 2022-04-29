Dr. David Benisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Benisch, MD
Overview of Dr. David Benisch, MD
Dr. David Benisch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Diana Y. Yoon-schwartz MD PC124 Main St Ste 16, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 470-2572
Dulce M. Almanzar M.d. PC1377 5th Ave, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 647-3265
Syosset Hospital221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (844) 727-5795
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. David Benisch was my surgeon for the removal of my appendix back on Columbus Day 1981. Being diabetic, he proceeded with the operation adhering to cautious methods because my appendix ruptured just before he operated. In those days, I might have been a surgery early in his career. Thank you so much for all your caring ways. Barry Lakewood Ranch, Florida
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Benisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Benisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benisch.
