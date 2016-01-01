Dr. David Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bennett, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bennett, MD
Dr. David Bennett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
Rush Memory Clinic600 S Paulina St Ste 130, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Bennett, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346379997
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
