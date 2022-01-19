Dr. David Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Benson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 418-1979Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Atlanta Center for Dental Health11190 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (866) 687-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
North Suffolk Cardiology745 Route 25A Ste F, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Directions (631) 941-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group728 W 11th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 730-7195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Kashmira Patel MD LLC3200 Sunset Ave Ste 101, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 775-7710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benson?
Fantastic cardiologist , ever since my procedure i have been arrhythmia free . highly recommended
About Dr. David Benson, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902823529
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.