Overview

Dr. David Bentrem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bentrem works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.