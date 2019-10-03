Dr. David Bentrem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentrem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bentrem, MD
Dr. David Bentrem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Bentrem removed one single metastatic liver lesion. I was 30 years old and had a 6 month baby girl at home. He truly is a gifted surgeon. He made me feel at ease knowing he had it all under control. I am 2.5 years NED and I owe a lot of this to him! I don't think many physicians would treat surgically,however, between him and my oncologist at NMH, they were willing to give this a shot. So grateful for him and his entire team. Also, quick shout out to his nurse Adrienne. She was top notch also. She met me in Pre-op. She made the process 100x less scary as well. She even came to visit on the floor at one point to check on me. They all are awesome!
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1821072919
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Bentrem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentrem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentrem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentrem has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentrem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bentrem speaks Dutch.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentrem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentrem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentrem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentrem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.