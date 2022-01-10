See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. David Benvenuti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Benvenuti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Benvenuti, MD

Dr. David Benvenuti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Benvenuti works at David H Benvenuti Inc in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
4.3 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
5.0 (146)
View Profile

Dr. Benvenuti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Beach Office
    355 Placentia Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 650-2345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Face Presentation
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Face Presentation
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Benvenuti?

Jan 10, 2022
Dr. Benvenuti did my breast augmentation surgery 26 years ago and not only was his work just beautiful then, but I don't think it's possible to say enough about how well it has stood the test of time, even with my very active lifestyle. Doctor and his staff were very helpful before the procedure, supportive afterwards, and courteous throughout. Taken overall, choosing Dr. Benvenuti as my doctor was a critical part in making my breast augmentation a such a lovely experience for almost 3 decades now.
— Jan 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Benvenuti, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Benvenuti, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Benvenuti to family and friends

Dr. Benvenuti's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Benvenuti

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Benvenuti, MD.

About Dr. David Benvenuti, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174639405
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Calif Irvine
Residency
Internship
  • Usc Los Angeles Co Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Benvenuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benvenuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Benvenuti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Benvenuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Benvenuti works at David H Benvenuti Inc in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Benvenuti’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benvenuti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benvenuti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benvenuti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benvenuti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Benvenuti, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.