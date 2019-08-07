Dr. David Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berg, MD
Dr. David Berg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 235, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband had emergeny surgery for a perforated colon & Dr Berg saved his life. My husband were very, very sick, but with Dr Berg's meticulous care, my husband is now well. We can't thank Dr Berg enough.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124286604
- Allentown Hospital-Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
