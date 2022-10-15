Overview of Dr. David Berg, MD

Dr. David Berg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Berg works at Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.