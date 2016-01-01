See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. David Bergdahl, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Bergdahl, MD

Dr. David Bergdahl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Bergdahl works at Fresno Children's Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bergdahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno Childrens Medical Group
    7720 N Fresno St Ste 140, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 438-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Bergdahl, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  1386615714
Education & Certifications

  Vly Med Ctr
  University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery
  Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

