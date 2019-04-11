See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. David Berger, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Berger, MD

Dr. David Berger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Berger works at Wholistic Pediatrics & Fmly Cre in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wholistic Pediatrics & Fmly Cre
    3405 W FLETCHER AVE, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 960-3415

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. David Berger, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093848681
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berger works at Wholistic Pediatrics & Fmly Cre in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

