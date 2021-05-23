Dr. David Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. David Berger, MD
Dr. David Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6980
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berger saved my life. I can’t thank him enough. He’s a terrific guy, straight shooter and amazing surgeon. He explains things exactly how they are and cares about his patients. I feel very fortunate having him as my surgeon. I’m going in tomorrow for my 4th and final surgery. I’m on track to beat stage 4 cancer.
About Dr. David Berger, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
