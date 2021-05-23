Overview of Dr. David Berger, MD

Dr. David Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.