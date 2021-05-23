See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. David Berger, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Berger, MD

Dr. David Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Dr. Berger works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-6980
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2000
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Salem Hospital
  • Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominoplasty
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Laparotomy
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Secondary Malignancies
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Wound Repair
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Nerve Block
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vagotomy
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Vulvar Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. David Berger, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710977327
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

