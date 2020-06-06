Overview

Dr. David Berger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Optum Urgent Care in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.