Dr. David Berken, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Overview of Dr. David Berken, MD

Dr. David Berken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Berken works at Highland Clinic in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Houston, TX and Bossier City, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berken's Office Locations

    Highland Clinic
    1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 798-4623
    Orthopaedic Foundation
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-5535
    Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp
    5025 Shed Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 795-4741

Hospital Affiliations
  • Christus Highland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Berken, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790105153
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berken has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

