Dr. David Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berlin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Berlin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Berlin works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berlin?
Spent a good amount of time with me and asked a lot of good questions. Also, explained diagnosis and next steps in layman terms.
About Dr. David Berlin, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790872885
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.