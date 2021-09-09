Dr. David Berlin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berlin, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Berlin, DPM
Dr. David Berlin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Troy, MI.

Dr. Berlin's Office Locations
Long Lake Podiatry PC2914 E Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 528-0709
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 528-0709
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berlin?
he is very meticulous with his work and wants to make sure his patients leave happy with their results. i went into receive a double removal of ingrown toenails on both sides of my feet and left feeling such a relief. recently i had to come back due to my toe being slightly irritated, there ended up being dead skin that he removed and my toe feels amazing. he is a gentleman and i would highly recommend him to anyone who has any pain in their feet or lower legs.
About Dr. David Berlin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1801803309
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.