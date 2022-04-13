Dr. David Bernitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bernitsky, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bernitsky, MD
Dr. David Bernitsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Bernitsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bernitsky's Office Locations
-
1
Total Vision Institute Dba Bernitsky Vision PC6401 Holly Ave Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 323-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernitsky?
Best investment I ever made in medicine was in contacting Dr. Bernitsky to have ACL surgery. I now have unbelievable quality of eyesight were before I was nearly blind. I cannot believe my good luck in having found Dr. Bernitsky
About Dr. David Bernitsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851384861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernitsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernitsky accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernitsky works at
Dr. Bernitsky speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernitsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.