Dr. David Bernstein, DPM

Podiatry
2.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Wayne, PA
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Bernstein, DPM

Dr. David Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Bernstein works at Elliott Bernstein Limited in Wayne, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA and Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elliott Bernstein Limited
    308 N Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 688-1682
  2. 2
    Bryn Mawr Hospital
    130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 688-1682
  3. 3
    Elliot Bernstein Limited
    28 W Central Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-5231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. David Bernstein, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821093899
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

