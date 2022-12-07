Overview

Dr. David Bernstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Northwell Health in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.