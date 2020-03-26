Dr. David Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berry, MD
Overview of Dr. David Berry, MD
Dr. David Berry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
Surgical Associates of West Fl1840 Mease Dr Ste 301, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 446-5681
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berry was professional, compassioniare, thorough, and a doctor I would unconditionally recommend to anyone in need of surgery. Additionally, his practice staff was equally excellent to deal with.
About Dr. David Berry, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
