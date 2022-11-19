See All Dermatologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. David Beynet, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Beynet, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Beynet works at UCLA Dermatology in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Dermatology Services
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 917-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Beynet did two Mohs procedures on me. One on my chest (about 24 stitches) and one on my right cheek (about 11 stitches). You can barely even tell I had surgery. Professionally he is outstanding, but his calm demeanor was priceless. I was concerned about cutting into my face as I am on camera as a Life Coach and his work is almost seamless. I could not recommend Dr. Beynet more.
    Michael Phillip Levine — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. David Beynet, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679651590
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MOHS Micrographic Surg
    Residency
    • UCLA Westwood
    Internship
    • Alameda Cty Med Ctr-Highland Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Beynet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beynet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beynet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beynet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beynet works at UCLA Dermatology in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beynet’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beynet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beynet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beynet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beynet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

