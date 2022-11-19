Dr. David Beynet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beynet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Beynet, MD
Overview
Dr. David Beynet, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beynet did two Mohs procedures on me. One on my chest (about 24 stitches) and one on my right cheek (about 11 stitches). You can barely even tell I had surgery. Professionally he is outstanding, but his calm demeanor was priceless. I was concerned about cutting into my face as I am on camera as a Life Coach and his work is almost seamless. I could not recommend Dr. Beynet more.
About Dr. David Beynet, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MOHS Micrographic Surg
- UCLA Westwood
- Alameda Cty Med Ctr-Highland Hosp
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Yale University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beynet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beynet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beynet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beynet speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beynet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beynet.
