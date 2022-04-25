Dr. David Biats, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Biats, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Biats, DO
Dr. David Biats, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biats' Office Locations
- 1 1355 Corporate Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 650-6677
- 2 3634 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-8565
-
3
Akron General Health and Wellness Center - Stow - Radiology4300 Allen Rd, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 344-8565
-
4
Cleveland Clinic Medical Outpatient857 Graham Rd Ste 1, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 923-9585
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor got terrible reviews. I've even had friends who were offended by his care, so I was pretty disappointed when I got scheduled with him. My pregnancy was healthy and it worked for my schedule so I saw him despite my reservations. When it came time to deliver my baby via C-Section, Dr. Biats really grew on me. He gave the impression that he really wanted to take good care of me. He made me feel confident that he would take good care of me. He coordinated my C-Section with an oncologist so that we could address the large cyst on my left ovary at the same time of my C-Section. Im so greatful for Dr. Biats coordinating this for me so that I only needed 1 surgery rather then 2. Dr. Biats performed the C-Section flawlessly, recovery was problem free and the oncologist removed the cyst and saved my only ovary. I'm very satisfied with my care from Dr. Biats and would recommend him despite his terrible reviews!
About Dr. David Biats, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609889427
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
