Overview of Dr. David Bica, DO

Dr. David Bica, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Bica works at EAST GREENWICH SPINE AND SPORT in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.