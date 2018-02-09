Dr. David Biesinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Biesinger, DPM
Dr. David Biesinger, DPM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Biesinger's Office Locations
Centennial Foot & Ankle150 E Centennial Pkwy Ste 104, North Las Vegas, NV 89084 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. BIESINGER was amazing. Great bedside manner. He took the time to explain the extent of my injury and the options available to me. Informative and knowledgable. I couldn't have asked for better care and expertise.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1982641585
- University of Vienna
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Biesinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biesinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biesinger speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Biesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biesinger.
