See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Las Vegas, NV
Dr. David Biesinger, DPM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Biesinger, DPM

Dr. David Biesinger, DPM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Biesinger works at Centennial Foot & Ankle in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Biesinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Foot & Ankle
    150 E Centennial Pkwy Ste 104, North Las Vegas, NV 89084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Hypertension
Fracture Care
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Hypertension
Fracture Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 09, 2018
    Dr. BIESINGER was amazing. Great bedside manner. He took the time to explain the extent of my injury and the options available to me. Informative and knowledgable. I couldn't have asked for better care and expertise.
    Monica in Las Vegas — Feb 09, 2018
    About Dr. David Biesinger, DPM

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1982641585
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Vienna
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Biesinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Biesinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biesinger works at Centennial Foot & Ankle in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Biesinger’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Biesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biesinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

