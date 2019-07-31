Dr. David Billue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Billue, MD
Overview of Dr. David Billue, MD
Dr. David Billue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Billue works at
Dr. Billue's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Billue?
Regular checkup, new to area, very professional, made to feel comfortable, made sure that any questions were answered. Staff took time to make sure that visit procedure was explained. As a health professional myself, I was very pleased with my visit.
About Dr. David Billue, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1982795407
Education & Certifications
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billue accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Billue using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Billue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billue works at
Dr. Billue has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Billue speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Billue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.