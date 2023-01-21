See All Otolaryngologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. David Bimston, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.9 (81)
31 years of experience

Dr. David Bimston, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine|NY U and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Bimston works at Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5094
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Tumor
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Tumor

Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2023
    I chose Dr. Bimston to do surgery due to the removal of an enlarged Parathyroid Gland. It was evident Dr. Bimston has a gift! He is an incredible, knowlegable, professional, respectful, obviously, top in his field, humble, greatest bed side manner specialist. It is evident, his quality of care amplifies. Pre surgery, Linda, Surgical Co-ordinator made this experience simple & decreased my anxiety. Monica, Supervisor helped me in this process with my fortune of questions. Ivan, Physician's Assistant put me at ease post surgery answering all my questions timely with kindness, patience & phone calls. ASAP! His staff has so much integrity & made this anxiety provoking experience an enlightening & pleasant one, especially at Regional Memorial Hosp. pre & post surgery. Cheryl Corace, Practice Manager followed up w me w her professionalism & kindness. When a staff is that great, it is due to the surgeon! Thank you so much and with gratitude. TY Dr Milad Khoury for referring me.
    Harriet Campbell — Jan 21, 2023
    • Endocrine Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1063508042
    • City Of Hosp Nat Mc|City Of Hospital National Mc
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University|Northwestern University/evanston Hospital
    • New York University / College of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine|NY U
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Regional Hospital South

    Dr. David Bimston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bimston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bimston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bimston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bimston works at Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bimston’s profile.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Bimston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bimston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bimston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bimston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

