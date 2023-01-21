Dr. David Bimston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bimston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bimston, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine|NY U and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5094Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I chose Dr. Bimston to do surgery due to the removal of an enlarged Parathyroid Gland. It was evident Dr. Bimston has a gift! He is an incredible, knowlegable, professional, respectful, obviously, top in his field, humble, greatest bed side manner specialist. It is evident, his quality of care amplifies. Pre surgery, Linda, Surgical Co-ordinator made this experience simple & decreased my anxiety. Monica, Supervisor helped me in this process with my fortune of questions. Ivan, Physician's Assistant put me at ease post surgery answering all my questions timely with kindness, patience & phone calls. ASAP! His staff has so much integrity & made this anxiety provoking experience an enlightening & pleasant one, especially at Regional Memorial Hosp. pre & post surgery. Cheryl Corace, Practice Manager followed up w me w her professionalism & kindness. When a staff is that great, it is due to the surgeon! Thank you so much and with gratitude. TY Dr Milad Khoury for referring me.
- Endocrine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1063508042
- City Of Hosp Nat Mc|City Of Hospital National Mc
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University|Northwestern University/evanston Hospital
- New York University / College of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine|NY U
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
