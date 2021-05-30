Dr. David Bindelglass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bindelglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bindelglass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Bindelglass, MD
Dr. David Bindelglass, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Bindelglass' Office Locations
Fairfield Surgery Center LLC305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Milford Hospital300 Seaside Ave, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 876-4000
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 337-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bindelglass replaced both of my hips. I’m fine. My recooperation was easy. His patience with me to let me decide when I was ready for surgery was a good reassurance. In both instances when he saw me, he assured me I was “ready” when I was ready emotionally. Hope he doesn’t retire in case I need him again!
About Dr. David Bindelglass, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
