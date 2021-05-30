Overview of Dr. David Bindelglass, MD

Dr. David Bindelglass, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Bindelglass works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.