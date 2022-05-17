Dr. David Binion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Binion, MD
Dr. David Binion, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital, Upmc East, Upmc Mckeesport, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4194
Hospital Affiliations
- Uniontown Hospital
- Upmc East
- Upmc Mckeesport
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Five years ago I became very sick and was consulted and treated by many great physicians. Despite all the efforts I was getting worse: lost third of my weight, became malnourished, fatigued, discouraged and had to stop working. Three weeks ago I flew from Sacramento to Pittsburg for an appointment with Dr. Binion. This meeting brought a ray of sunshine in my life. Dr. Binion’s professional excellence, investigative mind, attention to details and ability to connect are unprecedented. He spent over two hours listening to me and sharing his vast medical knowledge of the reasons why conventional medicine was mostly unsuccessful with my gastrointestinal symptoms. I was able to gain a deeper understanding of my condition and introduced to the available treatments. Now I feel very hopeful and encouraged. Besides being introduced to the unique research information I was treated by Dr. Binion as an equal. He talked to me without diluting scientific information to simplify it. He is the best!!
About Dr. David Binion, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548211998
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Gastroenterology
