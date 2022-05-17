See All Gastroenterologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. David Binion, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Binion, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Binion, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital, Upmc East, Upmc Mckeesport, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Binion works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Presbyterian
    200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-4194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uniontown Hospital
  • Upmc East
  • Upmc Mckeesport
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Binion?

    May 17, 2022
    Five years ago I became very sick and was consulted and treated by many great physicians. Despite all the efforts I was getting worse: lost third of my weight, became malnourished, fatigued, discouraged and had to stop working. Three weeks ago I flew from Sacramento to Pittsburg for an appointment with Dr. Binion. This meeting brought a ray of sunshine in my life. Dr. Binion’s professional excellence, investigative mind, attention to details and ability to connect are unprecedented. He spent over two hours listening to me and sharing his vast medical knowledge of the reasons why conventional medicine was mostly unsuccessful with my gastrointestinal symptoms. I was able to gain a deeper understanding of my condition and introduced to the available treatments. Now I feel very hopeful and encouraged. Besides being introduced to the unique research information I was treated by Dr. Binion as an equal. He talked to me without diluting scientific information to simplify it. He is the best!!
    Dr. S. Bokarius- Snow — May 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Binion, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Binion, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Binion to family and friends

    Dr. Binion's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Binion

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Binion, MD.

    About Dr. David Binion, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548211998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Binion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Binion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Binion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Binion works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Binion’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Binion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Binion, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.