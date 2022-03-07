Overview

Dr. David Bjelica, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bjelica works at David Bjelica MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.