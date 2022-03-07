Dr. David Bjelica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bjelica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bjelica, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bjelica, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bjelica works at
Locations
David Bjelica M.d. A Medical Corp.555 Marin St Ste 120, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 449-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is a terrific guy, great bedside manner and good at challenging his patients. I’m alive and a former type 2 diabetic because of his advice and support. I highly recommend him
About Dr. David Bjelica, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Croatian
- 1336281369
Education & Certifications
- University of Belgrade
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bjelica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bjelica accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bjelica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bjelica has seen patients for Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bjelica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bjelica speaks Croatian.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bjelica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bjelica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bjelica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bjelica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.