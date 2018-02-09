Overview of Dr. David Blaine, MD

Dr. David Blaine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Blaine works at Southern West Virginia Clinic in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.