Dr. David Blaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Blaine, MD
Dr. David Blaine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Blaine works at
Dr. Blaine's Office Locations
ARH Medical Mall1256 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-2400
- 2 250 Stanaford Rd # 209, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-2641
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr Blaine yesterday I was in so much pain it was unbearable. I called they got me in before 9:30 am which was amazing. Which considering I had never seen the doctor before. But anyways I had a very bad sore knot in my left neck I had no idea what was going on with me. But he new exactly what to do for me I had a blocked saliva gland. He numbed under my tongue and drained the gland and I felt like a new women. He is a wonderful doctor and very respectful. He knows what he is doing!!
About Dr. David Blaine, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912968744
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
